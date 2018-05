Biennial elections to Maha Legislative Council results: BJP wins 2 seats, NCP wins 1. Counting of votes underway. Voting for 6 seats Osmanabad-Beed-Latur, Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, Parbhani-Hingoli, Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli & Amaravati was held on Tuesday.