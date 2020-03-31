शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bhima Koregaon Special NIA court in Mumbai rejects bail pleas of Varavara Rao and Shoma Sen

भीमा कोरेगांव: एनआईए कोर्ट ने वरवरा राव और शोमा सेन की जमानत याचिका की खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 03:08 PM IST
वरवरा राव (फाइल फोटो)
वरवरा राव (फाइल फोटो)
मुंबई की विशेष एनआईए अदालत ने भीमा कोरेगांव साजिश मामले में आरोपी वरवरा राव और शोमा सेन की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी है। उन्होंने कोविड-19 महामारी के मद्देनजर अंतरिम जमानत के लिए याचिका दायर की थी।
बता दें कि पुणे पुलिस को पिछले साल दिसंबर में वरवरा राव के घर से एक क्षतिग्रस्त हार्ड डिस्क मिली थी। जिसका डाटा रिकवर करने के लिए उसने डरल बू्यूरो ऑफ इनवेस्टिगेशन (एफबीआई) से मदद मांगी थी। जिसके लिए भारत के फोरेंसिक विशेषज्ञों की एक टीम और पुलिस को अमेरिका की यात्रा करनी थी।
bhima koregaon varavara rao nia court interim bail

