भीमा कोरेगांव: जस्टिस गवई ने गौतम नवलखा की याचिका से खुद को किया अलग

Bhima Koregaon case: Justice BR Gavai of Supreme Court recuses from the hearing the petition filed by Gautam Navlakha for quashing of the FIR against him. A Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana says matter be listed before another bench on October 3. pic.twitter.com/m9X6qqi58z— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को एससी/एसटी (अत्याचार निवारण) अधिनियम के विभिन्न कड़े प्रावधानों को कमजोर करने के न्यायालय के फैसले के खिलाफ केंद्र सरकार पुनर्विचार याचिका को आंशिक रूप से अनुमति दे दी है।
1 अक्टूबर 2019