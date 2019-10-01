शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bhima Koregaon Justice BR Gavai of SC recuses from hearing petition filed by Gautam Navlakha

भीमा कोरेगांव: जस्टिस गवई ने गौतम नवलखा की याचिका से खुद को किया अलग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 12:46 PM IST
गौतम नवलखा (फाइल फोटो)
गौतम नवलखा (फाइल फोटो)
भीमा कोरेगांव मामले को लेकर दाखिल गौतम नवलखा की याचिका से उच्चतम न्यायालय के न्यायमूर्ति जस्टिस बीआर गवई ने खुद को अलग कर लिया है। नवलखा ने याचिका में अपने खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर को रद्द करने की मांग की है। न्यायमूर्ति एनवी रमन्ना की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ का कहना है कि मामले को 3 अक्तूबर को एक अन्य पीठ के समक्ष सूचीबद्ध किया जाएगा।
