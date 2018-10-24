शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing 

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामलाः सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जल्द सुनवाई से किया इनकार 

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 09:33 PM IST
Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court declines urgent hearing 
ख़बर सुनें
भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में दायर पुनर्विचार याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जल्द सुनवाई से इनकार कर दिया है। मालूम हो कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा बहुमत(2:1) के आधार पर लिए गए फैसले में इस मामले में पांच मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी की जांच एसआईटी से कराने की मांग को ठुकरा दिया गया था।  
याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से पेश वकील प्रशांत भूषण ने बुधवार को चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगई की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ केसमक्ष इस याचिका का उल्लेख करते हुए जल्द सुनवाई की गुहार लगाई, लेकिन पीठ ने उनके आग्रह को ठुकरा दिया।  

bhima koregaon bhima koregaon violence भीमा कोरेगांव सुप्रीम कोर्ट
