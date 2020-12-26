शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Bharatiya Tribal Party and AIMIM will contest together the next Assembly election in Gujarat

गुजरात में भी ओवैसी की एंट्री, इस पार्टी के साथ मिलकर लड़ने जा रहे हैं चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 10:38 PM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार चुनाव में सफलता मिलने के बाद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी ऑल इंडिया मजलिस ए इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) ने अब गुजरात में भी चुनाव लड़ने का एलान किया है। महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद से एआईएमआईएम सांसद इम्तियाज जलील ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। इम्तियाज ने बताया कि उन्हें पार्टी की तरफ से गुजरात जाकर इस विषय पर बात करने को कहा गया है।
बता दें कि एक सप्ताह पहले ही एआईएमआईएम की ओर से राजस्थान में भी बीटीपी को समर्थन देने का एलान किया गया था। इससे अटकलें हैं कि एआईएमआईएम आने वाले बंगाल और उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में भी किस्मत आजमाएगी।  

india news national aimim btp gujarat asaduddin owaisi

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

