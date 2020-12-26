गुजरात में भी ओवैसी की एंट्री, इस पार्टी के साथ मिलकर लड़ने जा रहे हैं चुनाव

बिहार चुनाव में सफलता मिलने के बाद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी ऑल इंडिया मजलिस ए इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) ने अब गुजरात में भी चुनाव लड़ने का एलान किया है। महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद से एआईएमआईएम सांसद इम्तियाज जलील ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। इम्तियाज ने बताया कि उन्हें पार्टी की तरफ से गुजरात जाकर इस विषय पर बात करने को कहा गया है।

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and AIMIM will contest together the next Assembly election in Gujarat. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM chief) has asked me to visit Gujarat and hold discussions with BTP leaders: Imtiyaz Jaleel, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cziYARQuth