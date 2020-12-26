गुजरात में भी ओवैसी की एंट्री, इस पार्टी के साथ मिलकर लड़ने जा रहे हैं चुनाव

बता दें कि एक सप्ताह पहले ही एआईएमआईएम की ओर से राजस्थान में भी बीटीपी को समर्थन देने का एलान किया गया था। इससे अटकलें हैं कि एआईएमआईएम आने वाले बंगाल और उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में भी किस्मत आजमाएगी।
Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and AIMIM will contest together the next Assembly election in Gujarat. Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM chief) has asked me to visit Gujarat and hold discussions with BTP leaders: Imtiyaz Jaleel, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cziYARQuth— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020
