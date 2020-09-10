बंगलूरू पुलिस ने जमीन के नीच से पकड़ा 1350 किलो गांजा, चार लोग गिरफ्तार

Karnataka: Central Division of Bengaluru city police seized 1,350 kgs of Ganja, stored underground at a farm in Kalgi of Kalaburagi district, earlier today. A total of four people arrested in connection with the matter. pic.twitter.com/tGxf43O9xQ— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020
