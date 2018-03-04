शहर चुनें

Bengaluru: job related grievances of blind man forced to come out of the elevator at Vidhan Sabha

VIDEO: नौकरी संबंधी शिकायत लेकर विधानसभा पहुंचा था नेत्रहीन, लिफ्ट से बाहर धकेला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 02:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: job related grievances of blind man forced to come out of the elevator at Vidhan Sabha
कर्नाटक के बेंगलुरु स्थित विधानसभा भवन में एक दिव्यांग (नेत्रहीन) शख्स को लिफ्ट में एंट्री देने से रोका गया। 
यह मामला शनिवार का है जब दिव्यांग नौकरी संबंधी शिकायतों को लेकर विधानसभा पहुंचा था। लेकिन वहां मौजूद एक शख्स ने बलपूर्वक उसे लिफ्ट में अंदर घुसने से पहले ही बाहर की तरफ धकेल दिया।

इस घटना का वीडियो भी इंटरनेट पर वारयल हो चुका है। हालांकि इसका पता नहीं चल सका है कि जिस शख्स ने दिव्यांग को लिफ्ट में घुसने से मना किया वह कौन था और उसने ऐसा क्यों किया। हालांकि माना जा रहा है कि यह शख्स सरकारी कर्मचारी हो सकता है।

देखिए वीडिया :-  
 

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

