भारतीय सेना को और मजबूत करने के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे - राजनाथ सिंह

Ministry of Defence is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement on road to reforms and help them in achieving advantages in all areas. We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of our Armed forces: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh https://t.co/6qMgFhI1UO— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.