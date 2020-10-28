शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Be it the problem of terrorism, insurgency or any external attack,Army played a significant role says rajnath singh

भारतीय सेना को और मजबूत करने के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे - राजनाथ सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 02:08 PM IST
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भारतीय सेना के मनोबल को बढ़ाते हुए कहा कि देश की आजादी से लेकर अब तक सेना ने देश की सुरक्षा और संप्रभुता को लेकर सामने आई हर चुनौती का डटकर सामना किया है। आतंकवाद, उग्रवाद या किसी बाहरे हमले की समस्या हो, सेना ने हर पहलू में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है।
राजनाथ सिंह ने आगे कहा कि रक्षा मंत्रालय सेना की सुविधा और सभी क्षेत्रों में उनकी भूमिका को और दृढ़ करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। राजनाथ सिंह ने आगे कहा कि हम अपनी सेना की शक्ति को बढ़ाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे।
india news national rajnath singh defence minister of india defence minister rajnath singh indian army army military terrorism insurgency

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
