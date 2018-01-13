Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Bar council of india chief request Rahul gandhi for not politicise the Supreme Court matter

SC विवाद: बार काउंसिल के अध्यक्ष बोले- जजों की नाखुशी पर राजनीति न करें राहुल गांधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 06:41 PM IST
Bar council of india chief request Rahul gandhi for not politicise the Supreme Court matter
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार जजों के चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया दीपक मिश्र के खिलाफ बगावती तेवरों पर राजनीति होने पर बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया के अध्यक्ष मनन कुमार मिश्रा ने आलोचना की है।

मनन ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर कहा कि 'इस मुद्दे से कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और अन्य दलों को राजनीति करने का मौका मिल गया है। लेकिन यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है, मैं उनसे (राहुल) और राजनीतिक दलों से गुजारिश करता हूं कि इस मुद्दे का राजनीतिकरण न होने दें।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा 'खुद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा है कि यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आंतरिक मामला है जिसमें सरकार हस्तक्षेप नहीं करेगी। सरकार के इस कदम की हम सराहना करते हैं।'
 


उन्होंने आगे कहा कि 'इस मसले को जल्द सुलझाने की उम्मीद है जिसके लिए हमने काउंसिल के 7 सदस्यों की एक कमेटी बनाई है जो जजों से मुलाकात कर मामला सुलझाएगी।' 

बता दें कि जजों ने पिछले दो महीने के बिगड़े हालातों पर अपनी बात रखने के लिए प्रेस का सहारा लिया और कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट की व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं चल रही है। जजों का इशारा सीधे-सीधे चीफ जस्टिस की ओर था।
bar council india rahul gandhi supreme court sc judges

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant shilpa shinde and vikas gupta perform naagin dance
Television

Bigg Boss 11: इस नागिन के नाम होगी शो की ट्रॉफी फाइनलिस्ट ताकते रह जाएंगे मुंह, वीडियो में दिखा सबूत

13 जनवरी 2018

katrina kaif Sister Isabelle Kaif THROWS A TANTRUM At A Recent Event
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री से पहले ही कटरीना की बहन ने दिखाया असली रंग, सलमान के गुस्से से कोई नहीं बचा सकता

13 जनवरी 2018

sony sab actors celebrates lohri and makar sankranti
Television

लोहड़ी पर टीवी स्टार्स ने याद किए बचपन के दिन, सबको दी शुभकामनाएं

13 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale shilpa shinde journey during the show
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर लगा करोड़ों का सट्टा, चाहकर भी मेकर्स नहीं रोक सकते 'भाबी जी' की जीत

13 जनवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma Lavish Lifestyle Will Shock You
Television

Bigg Boss 11: हिना-शिल्पा से भी ज्यादा है पुनीश की संपत्ति, राजाओं की तरह जीना और पैसे उड़ाना है शौक

13 जनवरी 2018

wwe superstar John Cena share a photo of shah rukh khan and this is not the first time
Bollywood

किंग खान के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए WWE सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना, जानकर आपको भी नहीं होगा यकीन

13 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan ex wife reena dutt and kiran rao together pani foundation event
Bollywood

सौतन नहीं सहेलियों की तरह मिलीं आमिर की दोनों पत्नियां, जानिए क्यों की मुलाकात

13 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Chennai Metro Rail Limited for site engineer post, application fee free
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: मेट्रो रेल में साइट इंजीनियर की जरूरत है, आवेदन निःशुल्क

13 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research for Technician post
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: CSIR में टेक्नीशियन बनने का मौका, योग्यता 10वीं पास

13 जनवरी 2018

Bumper Vacancy in Canara Bank for the post of Probationary Officer
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी, स्नातक पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका

13 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

after press conference of senior judges of SC now bar association also call a meeting on same issue
India News

CJI के घर से खाली हाथ लौटे सरकारी 'दूत', अटॉर्नी जनरल बोले-सब ठीक हो जाएगा

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार जजों की ओर से की गई प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के बाद ये मामला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।

13 जनवरी 2018

Yashwant Sinha Said, SC Not in Order, Democracy Under Threat
India News

जज विवाद पर बोले बीजेपी नेता यशवंत सिन्हा- डर की वजह से बोल नहीं पा रहे लोग

13 जनवरी 2018

Justice Kurian Joseph said on second day of Press conference Stood up for justice and judiciary
India News

जस्टिस कुरियन बोले- न्यायपालिका और न्याय के हित में उठाया कदम

13 जनवरी 2018

shiv sena chief uddhav thackeray gives comments on Supreme Courts judges revolt
India News

SC जज विवाद में कूदी शिवसेना, उद्धव ने पूछा- आखिर जजों को ऐसा क्यों करना पड़ा?

13 जनवरी 2018

How does Justice Chelameswar, two-year senior in HC become junior to Justice Mishra in SC?
India News

HC में दो साल के सीनियर जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर कैसे SC में हो गए जस्टिस मिश्रा से जूनियर?

13 जनवरी 2018

Helicopter carrying 7 people gone missing and nobody have information about its whereabouts
India News

अरब सागर में ONGC के लापता हेलीकॉप्टर का मिला मलबा, अब तक चार शव बरामद

13 जनवरी 2018

Passport available in two colors, last page will empty, no long address proof
India News

अब जारी होगा नया पासपोर्ट, एड्रेस प्रूफ के तौर पर नहीं हो सकेगा इस्तेमाल

13 जनवरी 2018

BJP is raising irrelevant issues in Karnataka says CM Siddaramaiah
India News

राहुल से मुलाकात के बाद बोले सिद्धारमैया- भाजपा के पास हिंदुत्व ही बचा है चुनावी मुद्दा

13 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi spoke to Law Minister RS Prasad After 4 SC Judges’ Press Meet
India News

जजों के 'मोर्चे' से सकते में सरकार, फिलहाल 'वेट एंड वॉच' की स्थिति में

13 जनवरी 2018

UP give green signal to film padmavat, no to Gujarat, Rajasthan as well as MP
India News

यूपी में देख पाएंगे फिल्म 'पद्मावत', गुजरात, मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान सब जगह होगी बैन

13 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में 40 बच्चों से भरी नाव समंदर में डूबी, चार की मौत

महाराष्ट्र में 40 स्कूली बच्चों को लेकर जा रही नाव शनिवार को समुद्र में हादसे का शिकार हो गई। अभी तक 4 बच्चों की मौत हो चुकी है और 32 को बचाया जा चुका है। खबर मिलने तक राहत-बचाव कार्य जारी है।

13 जनवरी 2018

Amazing video of a muslim cleric praising national flag and singing national anthem of India 4:21

Video: जब मौलाना ने की तिरंगे के हक में तकरीर, तो लगे ऐसे नारे!

13 जनवरी 2018

Statement of yashwant sinha about the Supreme Court controversy 1:28

‘लोकतंत्र खतरे में है, लोग डर की वजह से नहीं बोल पा रहे’

13 जनवरी 2018

Bjp put an allegations on congress to politicized the issue of judiciary 3:28

जज विवाद: कांग्रेस और बीजेपी में वार-पलटवार

13 जनवरी 2018

Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly: Rahul Gandhi 1:05

जज विवाद पर खुलकर बोले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी

13 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.