We've given an opportunity to Rahul Gandhi & political parties to talk about our judiciary, it's unfortunate. On behalf of Bar Council of India, I request him & other political parties to not politicise the matter: Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/WQVDpJyJ7I— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार जजों की ओर से की गई प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के बाद ये मामला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।
13 जनवरी 2018
