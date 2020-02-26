शहर चुनें

Balakot Airstrike one year: Rajnath Singh now not hesitate to cross border to protect the country

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक का एक साल: राजनाथ बोले- देश की रक्षा के लिए अब सीमा पार करने से नहीं हिचकिचाते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Feb 2020 01:17 PM IST
Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh - फोटो : Facebook
बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक के आज एक साल पूरे हो गए हैं। पिछले साल पुलवामाम हमले के बाद 26 फरवरी को ही भारतीय वायुसेना ने बालाकोट में एयर स्ट्राइक को अंजाम दिया था। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बालाकोट हवाई हमले की पहली वर्षगांठ पर कहा कि आतंकवाद से निपटने के भारत के रुख में बड़ा बदलाव आया है, क्योंकि अब उसके सशस्त्र बल देश की रक्षा करने के लिए सीमा पार करने से नहीं हिचकिचाते।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले वर्ष 14 फरवरी को हुए पुलवामा आतंकवादी हमले में केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) के 40 जवानों की शहादत का बदला लेने के लिए 26 फरवरी को भारतीय वायुसेना ने पाकिस्तान में घुसकर आतंकवादी प्रशिक्षण शिविर पर बम बरसाए थे।

नया और आत्मविश्वास से भरा भारत
सिंह ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट कर कहा कि आतंकवाद के खिलाफ भारत के रुख और आतंकवाद का मुकाबले करने के हमारे तरीकों को बदलने के लिए मैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद देता हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि 2016 की सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक और 2019 का बालाकोट हवाई हमला इस बदलाव के गवाह हैं। यह निश्चित तौर पर नया और आत्मविश्वास से भरा भारत है।
 

 

