बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक का एक साल: राजनाथ बोले- देश की रक्षा के लिए अब सीमा पार करने से नहीं हिचकिचाते

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक के आज एक साल पूरे हो गए हैं। पिछले साल पुलवामाम हमले के बाद 26 फरवरी को ही भारतीय वायुसेना ने बालाकोट में एयर स्ट्राइक को अंजाम दिया था। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बालाकोट हवाई हमले की पहली वर्षगांठ पर कहा कि आतंकवाद से निपटने के भारत के रुख में बड़ा बदलाव आया है, क्योंकि अब उसके सशस्त्र बल देश की रक्षा करने के लिए सीमा पार करने से नहीं हिचकिचाते।

India today celebrates the first anniversary of Balakote airstrikes. It was a successful counter terror operation launched by the fearless @IAF_MCC air warriors.



With the success of Balakote air strikes India has clearly demonstrated its strong will against terrorism.