केरल के सीएम पिनाराई विजयन ने RSS पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, समर्थन में उतरे बाबा रामदेव

I have seen the leaders of RSS closely. RSS isn't a terrorist or a naxal organisation, they're a nationalist organisation & they would never do anything against the country: Baba Ramdev on Kerala CM's statement pic.twitter.com/ZEglt4P9mo— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
PFI & RSS are conducting arms training, such drills are against the laws of the land. We have information that some organisations are carrying out training with sticks even in Devaswom temples. If needed will bring law to ban it: Kerala CM in State Assembly, yesterday (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/oFxxFbQFfr— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर निशाना साधा है। यूपी सरकार द्वारा दंगो के 131 मामलों की वापसी मामले में ओवैसी ने सवाल उठाए।
22 मार्च 2018