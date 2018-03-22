केरल के सीएम पिनाराई विजयन ने RSS पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, समर्थन में उतरे बाबा रामदेव

I have seen the leaders of RSS closely. RSS isn't a terrorist or a naxal organisation, they're a nationalist organisation & they would never do anything against the country: Baba Ramdev on Kerala CM's statement pic.twitter.com/ZEglt4P9mo

PFI & RSS are conducting arms training, such drills are against the laws of the land. We have information that some organisations are carrying out training with sticks even in Devaswom temples. If needed will bring law to ban it: Kerala CM in State Assembly, yesterday (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/oFxxFbQFfr