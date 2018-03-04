शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Azam Khan Said, when elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan, Real results will be out

आजम खान बोले- एमपी और राजस्थान के चुनावों से पता लगेगी हकीकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 11:38 AM IST
Azam Khan Said, when elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan, Real results will be out
समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता आजम खान ने तीन राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों के नतीजों पर बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि असली नतीजे तब पता लगेंगे जब मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान में चुनाव होंगे। आपको बता दें कि त्रिपुरा और बाकी के राज्यों में हुए विधानसभा चुनावों में अपने शानदान प्रदर्शन की वजह से बीजेपी आज पूरे देश में विजय दिवस मना रही है।




बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने इस जीत का श्रेय कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं के समर्पण और बलिदान से ही आज भाजपा को यश प्राप्त हो रहा है, सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को कोटि-कोटि वन्दन।
 
शाह ने कहा कि यह जीत बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत का नतीजा है। मुझे गर्व है कि मैं एक ऐसी पार्टी का अध्यक्ष हूं जिसके करोड़ों सदस्य पार्टी और देश के लिए काम करते हैं। आपको बता दें कि पार्टी की स्थापना के बाद वर्ष 1984 में महज दो सीट जीतने वाली भाजपा त्रिपुरा विधानसभा चुनाव जीतते ही 15 राज्यों में अपने दम पर सरकार बनाने वाली पार्टी बन गई। 

