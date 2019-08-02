शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र : पुलिस ने 19 साल की युवती से बलात्कार के आरोप में चार पर दर्ज की जीरो एफआईआर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 06:13 AM IST
औरंगाबाद पुलिस ने सात जुलाई को मुंबई के चेंबूर में एक 19 वर्षीय महिला के साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार करने के मामले में चार अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ जीरो एफआईआर दर्ज की है। जानकारी के मुताबिक पीड़िता औरंगाबाद में अपने भाई के साथ रहती थी। फिलहाल पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर आरोपियों की पकड़ में लगी है। 
mumbai maharashtra fir harassment police मुंबई महाराष्ट्र एफआईआर पीड़ित पुलिस
