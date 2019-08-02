महाराष्ट्र : पुलिस ने 19 साल की युवती से बलात्कार के आरोप में चार पर दर्ज की जीरो एफआईआर

Maharashtra: Aurangabad Police registered a Zero FIR against 4 unidentified persons for gang-raping a 19-yr-old woman in Mumbai's Chembur on July 7, where she lives with her brother. Her father took her home in Aurangabad after she stopped eating anything & couldn't move her legs— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019
2 अगस्त 2019