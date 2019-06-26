असम एनआरसी मामला: सरकार के कागज पर बेटा बिहारी और मां विदेशी

सरकारी कागज पर लिखे कुछ शब्दों ने एक परिवार को मुसीबत में डाल दिया है। असम ढलीबील सोनितपुर की निवासी अमीला शाह(40) का नाम नेशनल रजिस्टर ऑफ सिटीजन (NRC) में शामिल कर दिया है। 15 जून को उन्हें हिरासत में लिया गया। इसके साथ ही उन्हें विदेशी घोषित कर दिया गया। इस मामले में एक नया मोड़ तब आया जब महिला के बेटे ने खुद के परिवार का मूल निवास बिहार बताया। हालांकि हिरासत में लिए जाने के दौरान अमीला खुद को बिहार की मूल निवासी सिद्ध नहीं कर पाई थीं।

Bhola Shah, Amila's son: She was born in Pratapgarh Tea Estate to a man who hailed from Bihar&had settled in Assam long back. I would like to ask CM if a person who hails from Bihar and stays in Assam is called foreigner, what kind of justice is this? I urge CM to help my mother. https://t.co/NNmTvbEzZc