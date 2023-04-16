असम: बस में मेघालय से लाई जा रही थीं भारी मात्रा में जिलेटिन छड़ें-डेटोनेटर, पुलिस ने अभियान चलाकर किया बरामद

असम में पुलिस ने रविवार को गोलपारा जिले में एक बस से भारी मात्रा में विस्फोटक बरामद किया है। साथ ही एक आरोपी को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। गोलपारा के एएसपी ऋतुराज डोले ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर गोलपारा जिला पुलिस ने कृष्णाई पुलिस स्टेशन की टीम के साथ एक संयुक्त अभियान में यह बरामदगी की है।

#WATCH |Assam: In a joint operation with a team from Krishnai PS, Goalpara district police arrested two people and recovered a huge cache of explosives and gelatin detonators from a passenger bus.



"We have arrested a person in connection with this. Police recovered 1162 numbers… "We have arrested a person in connection with this. Police recovered 1162 numbers… pic.twitter.com/805jObR8xG — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

