असम संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा: टॉपर नील नक्षत्र दास और उसके पिता सहित तीन अन्य गिरफ्तार

Assam Joint Entrance Exam topper Neel Nakshatra Das, his father Dr Jyotirmoy Das and three other persons arrested for allegedly using proxy to write the exam: MP Gupta, Commissioner of Police Guwahati, Assam— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.