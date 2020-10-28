शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Assam Joint Entrance Exam: topper Neel Nakshatra Das, his father and three other persons arrested for allegedly using proxy to write the exam

असम संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा: टॉपर नील नक्षत्र दास और उसके पिता सहित तीन अन्य गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 11:01 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
असम संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जेईई) के टॉपर नील नक्षत्र दास और उनके पिता डॉ ज्योतिर्मय दास और तीन अन्य व्यक्तियों को परीक्षा के दौरान कथित तौर पर एक प्रॉक्सी का उपयोग करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस बात की जानकारी बुधवार को गुवाहाटी के पुलिस आयुक्त एमपी गुप्ता ने दी।
india news national assam joint entrance exam topper neel nakshatra das using proxy to write the exam

