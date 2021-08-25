बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Assam : Four coaches of the Guwahati Howrah Special Express train derailed near Chaygaon station at about 1336 hours

असम : गुवाहाटी-हावड़ा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी। Published by: योगेश साहू Updated Wed, 25 Aug 2021 05:01 PM IST
गुवाहाटी हावड़ा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे।
गुवाहाटी हावड़ा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे। - फोटो : ANI

असम में चायगांव स्टेशन के पास गुवाहाटी हावड़ा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन बुधवार को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार, ट्रेन के चार डिब्बे दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे पटरी से उतर गए। पूर्वोत्तर सीमांत रेलवे के सीपीआरओ ने जानकारी दी है कि इस हादसे में किसी यात्री के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। ट्रेन यातायात बहाल करने का काम चल रहा है। इस संबंध में और अधिक जानकारी का इंतजार है।
