असम : गुवाहाटी-हावड़ा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के चार डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

Assam | Four coaches of the Guwahati-Howrah Special Express train derailed near Chaygaon station at about 1336 hours today
No casualty to any passenger reported; Restoration work underway at the site: CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway pic.twitter.com/o0GuBwSI87— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021
