असम : गुवाहाटी के कामाख्या मंदिर में पूजा करने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं ने कराई कोरोना जांच

Assam: Devotees tested for COVID before being allowed entry in the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on the occasion of Ashtami puja pic.twitter.com/RY86EJy3PZ

Assam: Celebrations underway at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the occasion of Ashtami



"This Puja during COVID barely has 5% of people in attendance. But the prayer procedures have been carried out fully. Hopefully, all will be fine in the coming time," says a temple priest pic.twitter.com/j3WquzzVo8