असम : राज्य सरकार का फैसला, गुवाहाटी में मिलेगी ऑनलाइन शराब

Assam Cabinet has decided that liquor will be sold online in Guwahati for a month on an experimental basis. If it succeeds, we will expand it to the entire state: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika pic.twitter.com/J3JZtMIn1B— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021
