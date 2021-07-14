बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Assam Cabinet has decided that liquor will be sold online in Guwahati

असम : राज्य सरकार का फैसला, गुवाहाटी में मिलेगी ऑनलाइन शराब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Wed, 14 Jul 2021 11:59 PM IST

सार

असम में फिलहाल अभी गुवाहाटी में ही ऑनलाइन शराब की बिक्री की जाएगी। बाद में पूरे राज्य  में बिक्री पर फैसला लिया जाएगा।
असम के मंत्री पीयूष हजारिका
असम के मंत्री पीयूष हजारिका - फोटो : ani

विस्तार

दिल्ली, छत्तीसगढ़ के बाद अब असम में भी ऑनलाइन शराब मिलने जा रही है। असम सरकार में मंत्री पीयूष हजारिका ने बताया कि कैबिनेट ने फैसला किया है कि गुवाहाटी में एक महीने तक प्रायोगिक तौर पर शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री की जाएगी। अगर यह सफल रहता है, तो इस प्रयोग का पूरे राज्य में विस्तार किया जाएगा।
india news national assam news guwahati news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

