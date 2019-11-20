शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Assam: 8 persons dead in a road accident on National Highway-15 in Orang area of Udalguri district.

असम: एनएच पर हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में कार के परखच्चे उड़े, आठ लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 12:59 PM IST
Road Accident in Assam
Road Accident in Assam - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
असम में हुई एक सड़क दुर्घटना में आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई। घटना उदलगुरी जिले के ओरंग इलाके में राष्ट्रीय राजपथ-15 (एनएच-15) पर हुई। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त हुई कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। 
विज्ञापन




यह खबर अपडेट की जा रही है। 
क्या 2020 में बदलेगी आपकी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

पहली फिल्म में सेक्स वर्कर बन लूटी थी वाहवाही, उसी 'सेक्सी छवि' ने बर्बाद किया करियर

19 नवंबर 2019

रेहाना सुल्तान
चेतना फिल्म का पोस्टर
रेहाना सुल्तान फिल्म के एक सीन में
रेहाना सुल्तान फिल्म के एक सीन में
Bollywood

पहली फिल्म में सेक्स वर्कर बन लूटी थी वाहवाही, उसी 'सेक्सी छवि' ने बर्बाद किया करियर

19 नवंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

20 नवंबर का राशिफल: बुधवार को किसके सितारे चमकेंगे, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल में

20 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

विधायक अदिति का खुलासा, 'ना जान-पहचान और ना ही कोई अफेयर, पिता ने तय की थी शादी

20 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
NIINE

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Bollywood

90 के दशक की इस अभिनेत्री को अब पहचानना मुश्किल, पारदर्शी साड़ी पहन मचाया था तहलका

20 नवंबर 2019

Shilpa Shirodkar
shilpa shirodkar
Shilpa Shirodkar
Shilpa Shirodkar
Bollywood

90 के दशक की इस अभिनेत्री को अब पहचानना मुश्किल, पारदर्शी साड़ी पहन मचाया था तहलका

20 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

सड़क पर मां के मृत शरीर के पास बैठ रो रही थी अर्पिता, सलीम खान ने देखा और बना लिया बेटी

19 नवंबर 2019

Arpita Khan
आयुष-अर्पिता का वेडिंग एलबम
पति आयुष और भाई सलमान के साथ अर्पिता
पति आयुष के साथ अर्पिता
Bollywood

सड़क पर मां के मृत शरीर के पास बैठ रो रही थी अर्पिता, सलीम खान ने देखा और बना लिया बेटी

19 नवंबर 2019

Health & Fitness

अजवाइन और जीरे का ये घरेलू नुस्खा पेट की हर समस्या को कर देता है जड़ से खत्म

20 नवंबर 2019

stomach ache
jeera drink
काला जीरा
काले जीरे के फायदे
Health & Fitness

अजवाइन और जीरे का ये घरेलू नुस्खा पेट की हर समस्या को कर देता है जड़ से खत्म

20 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
assam news road accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

शुक्र का धनु राशि में गोचर
Astrology

21 नवंबर को शुक्र देव के राशि परिवर्तन से इन 5 राशियों को होगा बड़ा फायदा

20 नवंबर 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन की गोद में दिख रही ये बच्ची आज है बॉलीवुड की सुपरस्टार, क्या आप पहचान पाए?

20 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Devoleena, Siddharth and Rashami
Television

BB13: सलमान से पहले जानिए वोटिंग में कौन चल रहा पीछे, इस बार नॉमिनेट हैं 5 कंटेस्टेंट्स

20 नवंबर 2019

फोन की टैपिंग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

आपका फोन टैप कर सकती हैं ये 10 एजेंसियां, सरकार ने खुद बताए इनके नाम

20 नवंबर 2019

Mrunal Jain, Siddharth and Rashami
Television

BB13: रश्मि के मुंहबोले भाई का खुलासा, बताई सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से अफेयर की खबरों की असलियत

20 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

विधायक अदिति का खुलासा, 'ना जान-पहचान और ना ही कोई अफेयर, पिता ने तय की थी शादी

20 नवंबर 2019

नकली जीरा बनाने वाला सामान और आरोपी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में
Delhi NCR

फूल झाड़ू के चूरे और गुड़ से बना रहे थे नकली जीरा, आपकी सेहत से ऐसे हो रहा खिलवाड़

20 नवंबर 2019

सगाई कार्यक्रम में फटा एसी का कंप्रेशर
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद हादसा: खुशी में शरीक होने आए थे लोग, एक पल के लिए थम गया जीवन, देखें तस्वीरें

20 नवंबर 2019

married women
Religion

पत्नी को ये चार चीजें देने से घर में नहीं होगी धन की कमी

20 नवंबर 2019

सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड के वकील एस रिजवी
Lucknow

अयोध्या में मस्जिद के लिए पांच एकड़ जमीन लेने पर सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड में मतभेद

20 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कांग्रेस विधायक ताराप्रसाद बाहिनीपति
India News

ओडिशा: विधायक ने विधानसभा स्पीकर को दी ‘फ्लाइंग किस’, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

ओडिशा विधानसभा में एक विचित्र मामला देखने को मिला जब कांग्रेस विधायक ताराप्रसाद बाहिनीपति ने अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के मुद्दों को उठाने की अनुमति मिलने के बाद अध्यक्ष एस एन पात्रो को 'फ्लाइंग किस' दी।

20 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

Live: राज्यसभा में बोले शाह- कश्मीर में हालात सामान्य, एनआरसी से डरने की जरूरत नहीं

20 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस नेता पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया
India News

कर्नाटक उप चुनाव: सिद्धारमैया बोले- हमारा एजेंडा सभी अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायकों की हार सुनिश्चित करना

20 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पीएम मोदी से मिलने पहुंचे शरद पवार, राउत बोले- कल होगा बड़ा एलान

20 नवंबर 2019

राम माधव
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर: राम माधव बोले- हिरासत में लिए गए नेता जिस दिन बाहर आएंगे, शुरू कर देंगे प्रदर्शन

20 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

इंडिगो विमान में बजा स्मोक अलार्म, चेन्नई में हुई आपात लैंडिंग

20 नवंबर 2019

फोन की टैपिंग (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

आपका फोन टैप कर सकती हैं ये 10 एजेंसियां, सरकार ने खुद बताए इनके नाम

20 नवंबर 2019

JP Nadda, Sonia gandhi, Anand Sharma,
India News

गांधी परिवार की सुरक्षा पर संसद में संग्राम, नड्डा बोले- खतरे का आकलन कर लिया गया फैसला

20 नवंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका पर ईडी से जवाब मांगा

20 नवंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश के बेहतरीन संस्थानों को खोखला कर बेच रही है मोदी सरकार: प्रियंका

20 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

फिट रहने के लिए जमकर वर्कआउट करते है ये बॉलीवुड सितारे, जिम के बाहर आए नजर

फिट रहने के लिए बॉलीवुड के सितारे जमकर वर्कआउट करते है। मुंबई के अलग-अलग जिम के बाहर बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे स्पॉट हुए।

20 नवंबर 2019

खेल 3:02

जानिए पिंक गेंद की खासियत, जिसे देखने के लिए ईडन गार्डंस में मेला लगने जा रहा है

20 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय वायुसेना गेम 1:36

गूगल ने चुना भारतीय वायु सेना के गेम को 'बेस्ट गेम 2019 यूजर्स च्वॉइस'

20 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:0१

महाराष्ट्र में अब भी धुंधली सरकार गठन की तस्वीर, एनसीपी-कांग्रेस की बैठक आज

20 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:02

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे ने 22 नवंबर को बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक

19 नवंबर 2019

Related

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र में अब भी धुंधली सरकार गठन की तस्वीर, एनसीपी-कांग्रेस की बैठक आज

20 नवंबर 2019

goat
India News

बकरी के दूध से साबुन बनाकर जिंदगी संवार रहे हैं उस्मानाबाद के किसान

20 नवंबर 2019

अपने सुझाव के साथ दोनों बहनें
India News

ट्रैफिक सिग्नल में 'एक्सट्रा ब्लू लाइट' से थमेगा वायु प्रदूषण, दो बहनों ने किया दावा

20 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

20 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पाक की हिरासत में है 2017 से लापता भारतीय इंजीनियर, परिजनों ने टीवी पर देखकर पहचाना

20 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली में प्रदूषण (फाइल)
India News

दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर संसदीय समिति की बैठक आज

20 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited