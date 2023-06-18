Congress: आशीष कुमार साहा त्रिपुरा कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष बने, बीरजीत सिन्हा की ली जगह

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने आशीष कुमार साहा को तत्काल प्रभाव से त्रिपुरा कांग्रेस का नया अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है। उन्होंने बीरजीत सिन्हा की जगह ली। सिन्हा को हाल ही में दिल्ली एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां उनकी वोकल कॉर्ड सर्जरी हुई थी। फिलहाल वह रिकवर हो रहे हैं।

The Congress President, Shri @kharge, has appointed Shri Asish Kumar Saha, an ex-MLA, as the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/sHDFEVJzrO