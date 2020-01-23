एनपीआर पर कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति लेगी फैसला, सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध रहेगा जारी: अशोक चव्हाण

Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Min&Congress leader: As decided by Congress working committee, we'are opposing Citizenship Amendment Act&NRC. Our opposition will be observed in Maharashtra too. As far as NPR is concerned, decision will be taken as decided by Congress working committee. pic.twitter.com/2hCfjsvxnY— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
सुनवाई के दौरान अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने बताया कि कैसे जम्मू और कश्मीर का भारतीय संघ में प्रवेश हुआ और यह यह अपरिवर्तनीय है।
23 जनवरी 2020