Home ›   India News ›   Asaduddin Owaisi says that Vaccine shortage is only because of Narendra Modi

कोरोना संकट: ओवैसी ने टीके की कमी के लिए पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Thu, 13 May 2021 11:58 PM IST

सार

  • ओवैसी ने कहा कि देश में टीके कमी केवल नरेंद्र मोदी के कारण है। 
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के बीच टीके की कमी को लेकर फजीहत झेल रही सरकार पर अब एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश में टीके कमी केवल नरेंद्र मोदी के कारण है। 
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि जैसा कि सभी विशेषज्ञ हमें बता रहे हैं कि जब तक हम भारतीय आबादी का टीकाकरण नहीं कर लेते, तब तक लोगों की जिंदगी नहीं बचा सकते। साथ ही कहा कि मोदी सरकार को यह सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि हर महीने 30 करोड़ टीके की खुराक दी जाए और लोगों को टीका लगाया जाए। वे इसमें असफल रहे हैं।

 

india news national asaduddin owaisi pm modi coronavirus corona news corona vaccine
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

