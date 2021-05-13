कोरोना संकट: ओवैसी ने टीके की कमी के लिए पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना

Until & unless we vaccinate the Indian population, which all experts are telling us, you can't save lives. To do that Modi govt should've ensured that every month 300 million vaccination doses are given & people are vaccinated, they have failed at it: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/SN9PTzkm15— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
