Home ›   India News ›   Asaduddin Owaisi holds meeting with Muslim organizations on citizenship Act in Hyderabad

नागरिकता कानून पर ओवैसी ने की मुस्लिम संगठनों के साथ बैठक, कहा- शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से करना है विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 10:40 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को लेकर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने हैदराबाद में यूनाइटेड मुस्लिम एक्शन कमेटी की बैठक में हिस्सा लिया। यह बैठक ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) की हैदराबाद स्थित हेड ऑफिस हुई। 
यूनाइटेड मुस्लिम एक्शन कमेटी की बैठक में औवैसी ने कहा कि हमें नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम का शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से पुरजोर विरोध करना है लेकिन पुलिस की अनुमति लेने के बाद। उन्होंने कहा कि जैसा कि आप जानते हैं कि लखनऊ, दिल्ली और मंगलुरु में पुलिस की बर्बरता की और हिंसा हुई थी जिसमें दो मुसलमानों की मौत हो गई। अगर हिंसा होती है तो हम इसकी निंदा करेंगे और इससे खुद को अलग कर लेंगे।



 
asaduddin owaisi united muslim action committee
