अरुणाचल प्रदेश: एथलीटों को वीजा न देने पर उप-मुख्यमंत्री ने जताया कड़ा विरोध, कहा- उकसाने का काम कर रहा चीन

एशियन गेम्स में अरुणाचल प्रदेश के खिलाड़ियों को वीजा न देने को लेकर उपमुख्यमंत्री चोवना मिन ने रविवार को चीन की आलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा कि चीन कभी-कभी उकसाने का काम करता है। सदियों से अरुणाचल के लोग जय हिंद कहते रहे हैं। अरुणाचल एकमात्र एक ऐसा राज्य है जहां लोगों का स्वागत जय हिंद कहकर किया जाता है। अरुणाचल भारत का हिस्सा है।

#WATCH | Tezu: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein says, "Sometimes China becomes provocative. Over the centuries people of Arunachal have been saying 'Jai Hind'. Arunachal is the only state where people are welcomed by saying 'Jai Hind'...Arunachal is a part of India...It is… pic.twitter.com/5o0aePrJg1

चीन की ओर से भारत की महिला खिलाड़ियों न्येमान वांगसु, ओनिलु तेगा और मेपुंग लाम्गु को मान्यता देने से इनकार कर दिया गया है। ठाकुर ने कहा, जैसा कि आप देख सकते हैं कि मैं चीन में नहीं हूं, मैं कोयंबटूर में हूं, अपने खिलाड़ियों के साथ खड़ा हूं और ओलंपिक चार्टर के खिलाफ एक देश का यह भेदभावपूर्ण रवैया बिल्कुल भी अस्वीकार्य है। मंत्री ने कहा, बीजिंग का कदम भारत को अस्वीकार्य है और मैंने इन आधारों पर अपनी चीन यात्रा रद्द कर दी है क्योंकि उन्होंने अरुणाचल प्रदेश के खिलाड़ियों को एशियाई गेम्स का हिस्सा बनने के अवसर से वंचित कर दिया है। — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023 इससे पहले केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा है कि चीन द्वारा अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तीन भारतीय एथलीटों को वीजा देने से इनकार करना 'भेदभावपूर्ण' है और ओलंपिक चार्टर के खिलाफ है जो भारत को स्वीकार्य नहीं है। केंद्रीय सूचना एवं प्रसारण तथा युवा मामलों के मंत्री ने कहा कि पूर्वोत्तर राज्य भारत का अभिन्न हिस्सा है और आगे भी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने खिलाड़ियों के साथ खड़े रहते हुए अपनी चीन यात्रा रद्द कर दी है।चीन की ओर से भारत की महिला खिलाड़ियों न्येमान वांगसु, ओनिलु तेगा और मेपुंग लाम्गु को मान्यता देने से इनकार कर दिया गया है। ठाकुर ने कहा, जैसा कि आप देख सकते हैं कि मैं चीन में नहीं हूं, मैं कोयंबटूर में हूं, अपने खिलाड़ियों के साथ खड़ा हूं और ओलंपिक चार्टर के खिलाफ एक देश का यह भेदभावपूर्ण रवैया बिल्कुल भी अस्वीकार्य है। मंत्री ने कहा, बीजिंग का कदम भारत को अस्वीकार्य है और मैंने इन आधारों पर अपनी चीन यात्रा रद्द कर दी है क्योंकि उन्होंने अरुणाचल प्रदेश के खिलाड़ियों को एशियाई गेम्स का हिस्सा बनने के अवसर से वंचित कर दिया है।

