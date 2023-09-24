अरुणाचल प्रदेश: एथलीटों को वीजा न देने पर उप-मुख्यमंत्री ने जताया कड़ा विरोध, कहा- उकसाने का काम कर रहा चीन

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
एशियन गेम्स में अरुणाचल प्रदेश के खिलाड़ियों को वीजा न देने को लेकर उपमुख्यमंत्री चोवना मिन ने रविवार को चीन की आलोचना की। उन्होंने कहा कि चीन कभी-कभी उकसाने का काम करता है। सदियों से अरुणाचल के लोग जय हिंद कहते रहे हैं। अरुणाचल एकमात्र एक ऐसा राज्य है जहां लोगों का स्वागत जय हिंद कहकर किया जाता है। अरुणाचल भारत का हिस्सा है।
#WATCH | Tezu: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein says, "Sometimes China becomes provocative. Over the centuries people of Arunachal have been saying 'Jai Hind'. Arunachal is the only state where people are welcomed by saying 'Jai Hind'...Arunachal is a part of India...It is… pic.twitter.com/5o0aePrJg1
