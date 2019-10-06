शहर चुनें

Artist Shireen Mody and her gardener found dead in Arpora village Goa

कलाकार शिरीन मोदी और उनके माली की मौत, पुलिस ने बताया दोहरा हत्याकांड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 09:49 PM IST
गोवा निवासी 65 वर्षीय कलाकार शिरीन मोदी और उनके माली का मृत शरीर अरपोरा गांव में मिला है। पुलिस ने शुरुआती जांच में दोहरा हत्याकांड करार दिया है। उत्तरी गोवा के पुलिस अधीक्षक उत्कर्ष प्रसून ने कहा कि मोदी पर माली ने कथित तौर पर हमला किया था। आरोपी को घर के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में भागते हुए देखा गया था।
दोनों के शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। मोदी मुंबई की रहने वाली हैं और कुछ वर्ष पहले गोवा आकर रहने लगी थीं।





 
