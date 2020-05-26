शहर चुनें

Army Chief Naravane to hold meeting with his top commanders discuss security issues along with other

जनरल नरवणे की सेना अधिकारियों के साथ कल से दो दिन की बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 12:08 PM IST
थलसेनाध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे (फाइल फोटो)
थलसेनाध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे सेना के टॉप कमांडरों के साथ कल बैठक करेंगे। सेना के सूत्रों का कहना है कि इस दो दिवसीय बैठक में सेना के उच्च अधिकारियों के अन्य मुद्दों के साथ सुरक्षा मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने की संभावना है।

