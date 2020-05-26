जनरल नरवणे की सेना अधिकारियों के साथ कल से दो दिन की बैठक

सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे सेना के टॉप कमांडरों के साथ कल बैठक करेंगे। सेना के सूत्रों का कहना है कि इस दो दिवसीय बैठक में सेना के उच्च अधिकारियों के अन्य मुद्दों के साथ सुरक्षा मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने की संभावना है।
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to hold meeting with his top commanders from tomorrow. During the two-day meeting, the top brass of the force is likely to discuss security issues along with other points: Army sources pic.twitter.com/8PBIX5vwYD— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020
