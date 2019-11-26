सेना की गोपनीयता बरकरार रखने के लिए स्वदेशी प्रणाली विकसित करना जरूरी: सेना प्रमुख

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat at DEFCOM in Delhi:The issue of secrecy is important for security forces, if it gets compromised then no plan can work. To bring in secrecy, it is important that we develop indigenous systems. Today we're operating on systems that can be compromised pic.twitter.com/wXG7QifbPS— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019
Army Chief: Technology is fast changing, if we don't improve procurement cycles,we'll always be operating with obsolete equipment. Instead of having procurement procedures in concentric circles,we need to go into cyclical form so that simultaneous procurement processes can happen pic.twitter.com/1vgiahAjYi— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
वहीं शरद पवार ने सोमवार को विधायकों से साफ शब्दों में कहा है कि अजित का भाजपा के साथ सरकार बनाने का फैसला पार्टी का नहीं है और उन्हें व्हिप जारी करने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है।
26 नवंबर 2019