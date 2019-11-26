शहर चुनें

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Necessary to develop indigenous system to maintain army secrecy

सेना की गोपनीयता बरकरार रखने के लिए स्वदेशी प्रणाली विकसित करना जरूरी: सेना प्रमुख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 01:18 PM IST
सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत
सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में आयोजित रक्षा संचार में बोलते हुए सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत ने कहा कि सुरक्षा बलों के लिए गोपनीयता का मुद्दा सबसे महत्वपूर्ण, अगर इससे समझौता हो जाए तो कोई भी योजान सफल नहीं हो सकती है। 
कार्यक्रम में बोलते हुए सेना प्रमुख ने कहा कि सुरक्षा बलों की गोपनीयता सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है, अगर इससे किसी भी प्रकार का समझौता किया जाए तो कोई भी योजना सफल नहीं हो सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि गोपनीयता बरकरार रखने के लिए, यह महत्वपूर्ण है कि हम स्वदेशी प्रणाली विकसित करें। वर्तमान में हम उन प्रणालियों पर काम कर रहे हैं जिनसे सुरक्षा के प्रति समझौता हो सकता है।



सेना प्रमुख ने आगे कहा कि प्रौद्योगिकी तेजी से बदल रही है, अगर हम खरीद चक्रों में सुधार नहीं करते हैं, तो हम हमेशा अप्रचलित उपकरणों के साथ ही काम करते रह जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें अपने सेना की जरूरतों के लिए खरीद प्रक्रिया को बरकरार रखने की आवश्यकता है ताकि सेना आधुनिक होती रहें।  


 
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
