Home ›   India News ›   three Army Chiefs arrives at Khadakwasla: On a two-day visit to the National Defense Academy, all three have been coursemates

एक साथ दिखे तीनों सेना प्रमुख: राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी में बिताए दिनों की यादें कीं ताजा, इसी जगह की थी पढ़ाई-लिखाई

एएनआई, पुणे Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Sat, 21 Aug 2021 05:43 PM IST

सार

भारत की तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुख पुणे के खडकवासला स्थित राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी के दौरे पर हैं। तीनों ने यहीं से सेना के कोर्स पूरे किए हैं। यह अद्भुत संयोग है।
 
तीनों सेना प्रमुख खडकवासला स्थित एनडीए के दौरे पर
तीनों सेना प्रमुख खडकवासला स्थित एनडीए के दौरे पर - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारत की तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुख दो दिनी दौरे पर पुणे के खडकवासला स्थित राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी (NDA) के दौरे पर हैं। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बताया कि तीनों एनडीए की 56 वीं बैच के तौर पर एनडीए से कोर्स किए हैं। यह अनूठा संयोग है।
थल सेना प्रमुख जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे, नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह व वायुसेना प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस 20 व 21 अगस्त को खडकवाला स्थित एनडीए के दौरे पर हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने रक्षा अकादमी के मुख्य भवन के सम्मुख खड़े होकर अपनी तस्वीर भी खिंचवाई। 

 

india news national pune nda khadakwasla nda army chief navy chief air force chief

