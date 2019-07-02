शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Anti Extortion cell of Mumbai Police arrested Riyaz Bhati, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim

मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच की गिरफ्त में दाऊद इब्राहिम का गुर्गा रियाज भाटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 06:25 PM IST
Anti Extortion cell of Mumbai Police arrested Riyaz Bhati, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim
मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच की एंटी एक्सटॉर्शन सेल ने मंगलवार को अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम के गुर्गे रियाज भाटी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आगे की जानकारी जल्द अपडेट की जाएगी। 
अमर उजाला

