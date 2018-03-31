शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Anna Hazare threatens to kill him, Delhi Police raises security

अन्ना हजारे को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, दिल्ली पुलिस ने बढ़ाई सुरक्षा 

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 05:00 AM IST
anna
anna - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे को जान से मारने की धमकी मिली है। दिल्ली पुलिस को खुफिया विभाग की तरफ से इनपुट्स मिले हैं। धमकी के बाद अन्ना की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। वहीं, डीसीपी मधुर वर्मा ने इनपुट्स मिलने की बात से इंकार किया है। हालांकि, अन्ना हजारे की सुरक्षा बढ़ाने के मुद्दे पर कुछ नहीं बोले। नई दिल्ली जिले के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि खुफिया विभाग ने करीब तीन दिन पहले इनपुट्स दिए थे। उस वक्त अन्ना रामलीला मैदान में अनशन पर बैठे थे। 
आंदोलन में अगर वह कुछ मुद्दों को उठाते हैं तो उनकी जान को खतरा हो सकता है। ऐसे में सरकार की कोशिश थी कि अनशन जल्द से जल्द खत्म हो जाए। हालांकि, दिल्ली पुलिस ने तुरंत अन्ना की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी थी। हथियार बंद पुलिसकर्मी उनकी सुरक्षा में 24 घंटे तैनात कर दिए गए थे। फिलहाल, अन्ना महाराष्ट्र भवन में ठहरे हैं। एक सब इंस्पेक्टर व अन्य पुलिसकर्मी उनकी सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि उनकी तबीयत ठीक नहीं है। सुधार होते ही वह महाराष्ट्र के लिए रवाना होंगे। जब तक वह दिल्ली में रहेंगे उनकी सुरक्षा चाक चौबंद रहेगी। 

anna hazare delhi police threat

