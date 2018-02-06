अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Angry Supreme Court rejected incompelete affidavit of union govt and named it garbage

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई केंद्र सरकार को फटकार,कहा- हम यहां कचरा लेने नहीं बैठे हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:57 PM IST
Angry Supreme Court rejected incompelete affidavit of union govt and named it garbage
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को एकबार फिर केंद्र सरकार को फटकार लगाते हुए कहा है कि हम कूड़ा इकट्ठा करने के लिए यहां नहीं बैठे हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र को सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट को  लेकर दायर किए गए 845 पेज के अधूरे हलफनामे को देखकर फटकार लगाई है।

कोर्ट ने केंद्र के साथ राज्य सरकार को भी भी खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई और कहा कि अगर केंद्र सरकार सारा कूड़ा हम पर डालना चाहती है तो हम बता दें कि हम गार्बेज कलेक्टर नहीं है।  कोर्ट ने सरकार द्वारा दायर हलफनामे को लेने से इनकार कर दिया है और कहा कि हम किसी भी हालत में इसे स्वीकार करने नहीं जा रहे हैं। 

सॉलिड वेस्ट की सुनवाई करते हुए जस्टिस मदन लोकुर और जस्टिस दीपक गुप्ता ने केंद्र सरकार को कड़ी फटकार लगाते हुए पूछा, 'आप करना क्या चाहते हैं? क्या आप हमें प्रभावित करना चाहते हैं? हम बिल्कुल प्रभावित नहीं हैं।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि क्या आप अपनी हर गंदगी कोर्ट में खपाना चाहते हैं।  हम किसी भी सूरत में इसे स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हमें ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे आप सारा कूड़ा हमारे सामने फेंक देते हैं। हम कचरा इकट्ठा करनेवाले नहीं है।
