शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy met Home Minister Amit Shah about Niti Aayog meeting

गृह मंत्री शाह से मिले जगनमोहन रेड्डी, कल नीति आयोग की बैठक में रखेंगे विशेष राज्य के दर्जे की बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 06:42 PM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी आज गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिले। गृह मंत्री से मुलाकात के बाद रेड्डी ने कहा, 'मेरी मुलाकात का एजेंडा कल होने वाली नीति आयोग की बैठक को लेकर था। कल हम नीति आयोग के सामने अपना मुद्दा पेश करेंगे जिसकी अध्यक्षता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे।'
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रेड्डी ने कहा, 'विशेष राज्य के दर्जे पर बात करने के लिए मैंने गृह मंत्री से आज शाम की मुलाकात का समय लिया था। कल होने वाली नीति आयोग की बैठक में भी हम इस मुद्दे आयोग के समक्ष रखेंगे।'

रेड्डी की पार्टी को लोकसभा के उपाध्यक्ष पद की पेशकश को लेकर पूछे गए सवाल पर रेड्डी ने कहा, 'ऐसी कोई पेशकश नहीं आई है। न तो इस बारे में हमने कुछ कहा है और न ही ऐसा कोई प्रस्ताव हमें अभी मिला है। इसलिए ऐसी बातों को लेकर कोई कयास न लगाएं।'
 

Recommended

swift
Auto News

आज से महंगी हुई मारुति Wagon R और Swift, BS-6 इंजन के साथ हुईं लांच, CNG में आई ऑल्टो

14 जून 2019

Relationship

लड़कों की इन 10 खूबियों को पसंद करती हैं लड़कियां, क्या आपमें हैं?

14 जून 2019

रिश्ता
long distance relationship
relationship
relationship
Relationship

लड़कों की इन 10 खूबियों को पसंद करती हैं लड़कियां, क्या आपमें हैं?

14 जून 2019

Bollywood

ताजा फोटोशूट पर ट्रोल हुई प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी केसरिया ड्रेस, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे

14 जून 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

ताजा फोटोशूट पर ट्रोल हुई प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनी केसरिया ड्रेस, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे

14 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
एससीओ समिट को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
World

एससीओ समिट: पीएम मोदी ने इमरान को किया नजरअंदाज, आतंक पर पाक को घेरा

14 जून 2019

नॉटिंघम में बारिश से धूला मैच
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मैच रद्द, लगातार बारिश ने बिगाड़ा खेल

13 जून 2019

सूर्य का मिथुन राशि में गोचर
Predictions

सूर्य के मिथुन राशि में गोचर से संवर जाएगी इन पांच राशियों की किस्मत, जानें अपनी किस्मत का हाल

14 जून 2019

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
Astrology

बात करें इंडिया के बेस्ट एस्ट्रोलॉजर्स से और पाइये अपनी समस्या का समाधान |
विज्ञापन
jaganmohan reddy andhra pradesh cm home minister amit shah niti aayog special state status
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

टिक टॉक (डेमो पिक्चर)
Tech Diary

पति ने TikTok छोड़ने को कहा पत्नी ने दुनिया ही छोड़ दी, 'आखिरी' वीडियो व्हाट्सएप पर भेजा

14 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

'वायु' से धीमी हुई मानसून की गति, बारिश के लिए इन राज्यों को करना होगा इंतजार

14 जून 2019

Common service centres to restart Aadhaar related work within a week according to UIDAI
Business Diary

आम लोगों को UIDAI का तोहफा, एक हफ्ते के अंदर यहां पर मिलेंगी आधार संबंधी सभी सेवाएं

14 जून 2019

Government will issue 10 million new Kisan credit cards in the next 100 days
Business

100 दिन में एक करोड़ नए किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड जारी करेगी सरकार

14 जून 2019

nepal government says Traffic Jam not the reason for the death of climbers
World

नेपाल सरकार का दावा, एवरेस्ट पर ट्रैफिक जाम’ पर्वतारोहियों की मौत का अकेला कारण नहीं

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
चीनी
Business

देश में सूखे से इस साल 15 फीसदी कम रहेगा चीनी उत्पादन, महाराष्ट्र पर सबसे ज्यादा असर

14 जून 2019

पेशाब में खून आना
Health & Fitness

पेशाब में खून आने के हो सकते हैं 9 कारण, नजरअंदाज करना पड़ सकता है भारी

14 जून 2019

एचएमटी घड़ी
India News

क्या आपकी यादों में बसी है यह घड़ी, कितना जानते हैं अपनी एचएमटी को

13 जून 2019

जगन गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: डाकू ने महिलाओं को पीटा, निर्वस्त्र घुमाया

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रिटिश सिख प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी ने पाकिस्तान में गुरुद्वाराों के लिये ट्रस्ट की योजना बनाई

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कलेक्टर मसर्रत खानम आएशा
India News

कलेक्टर ने पेश की मिसाल, बेटी का कराया सरकारी स्कूल में एडमिशन

अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए एक ओर जहां माता-पिता अपने बच्चों का एडमिशन महंगे निजी स्कूलों में कराने की दौड़ में शामिल हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर तेलंगाना की एक कलेक्टर ने अपनी बेटी का एडमिशन सरकारी स्कूल में करवाकर मिसाल पेश की है।

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता बनर्जी ने चेताया, बंगाल में रहना है तो बांग्ला भाषा बोलनी होगी

14 जून 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय का आदेश, सीरियलों में भारतीय भाषा में भी शीर्षक दें टीवी चैनल

14 जून 2019

रेलवे स्टेशन, तमिलनाडु (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अंग्रेजी के साथ हिंदी को अनिवार्य बनाने के दक्षिण रेलवे के सर्कुलर से फिर विवाद, डीएमके भड़की

14 जून 2019

एन-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुलझेगी एएन-32 विमान हादसे की गुत्थी, विमान का कॉकपिट वॉइस रिकॉर्डर मिला

14 जून 2019

सुरक्षा औन न्याय के लिए जारी है डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
India News

डॉक्टरों की देशव्यापी हड़ताल पर हर्षवर्धन की ममता से अपील, जानिए अब तक का घटनाक्रम

14 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

रिश्वत लेकर एनआरसी रजिस्टर में जोड़े जा रहे नाम, रंगे हाथ पकड़ गए दो अधिकारी

14 जून 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

बैलेट पेपर से दोबारा लोकसभा चुनाव कराने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका

13 जून 2019

NDA does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha, the triple talaq Bill will be passed soon
India News

तीन तलाक : करारी हार के बाद मजबूर विपक्ष भी समर्थन में उतरा, जल्द बनेगा कानून

14 जून 2019

फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 का पोस्टर
India News

फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 के विरोध में कोर्ट जाएंगे ब्राह्मण संगठन, घृणा फैलाने का आरोप

14 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

JEE Advanced 2019 के टॉपर बने कार्तिकेय गुप्ता

JEE Advanced Result 2019: इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी (IIT) रुड़की ने जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा (IIT-JEE Advanced Result 2019) के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं. जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा में पहला स्थान कोटा के स्टूडेंट कार्तिकेय गुप्ता ने हासिल किया है।

14 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:07

आज से महंगी हुई मारुति की ये दो कारें, एक क्लिक में देखें व्यापार जगत की बड़ी खबरें

14 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:25

AN-32 विमान हादसे में इन 13 जवान और अफसरों को मिली शहादत

14 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

World Cup 2019 : एक नहीं, दो टीमें जीत सकती हैं विश्वकप

14 जून 2019

qr code trees, लोधी गार्डन 4:28

दिल्ली के लोधी गार्डन में पेड़ों पर लगे QR CODE, मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

14 जून 2019

Related

कलकत्ता उच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में नहीं थम रहा 'जय श्री राम' पर विवाद, हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा मामला

14 जून 2019

विजय रूपाणी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चक्रवाती तूफान ‘वायु’ से राज्य को अब खतरा नहीं, अपने घर लौट सकते हैं लोग : रूपाणी

14 जून 2019

arrest
India News

कर्नाटक : ‘हलाल’ बैंक के सभी सातों निदेशक गिरफ्तार, मालिक फरार, हजारों निवेशक परेशान

14 जून 2019

Government of India reduced ESI contribution rates
India News

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, ईएसआई अंशदान 6.5 फीसदी से घटाकर चार फीसदी किया

14 जून 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का मतपत्र से लोकसभा चुनाव कराने की याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई से इनकार

14 जून 2019

एएन-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एएन-32 विमान हादसे में कोई नहीं बचा, सभी 13 लोगों के शव और ब्लैक बॉक्स बरामद

13 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.