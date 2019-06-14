गृह मंत्री शाह से मिले जगनमोहन रेड्डी, कल नीति आयोग की बैठक में रखेंगे विशेष राज्य के दर्जे की बात

Jagan Mohan Reddy after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah: The agenda of my visit was tomorrow's NITI Aayog meeting. Tomorrow we'll be presenting our case to the NITI Aayog, which is chaired by the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/cnBJJyyXan — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

Jagan Mohan Reddy after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah: I took an appointment with Home Minister today evening to try & prevail on him, to also soften PM's heart on special category status, what we'll definitely be asking for in tomorrow's NITI Aayog meeting. https://t.co/lZrqiBnwtc — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on reports that Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post will be offered to his party YSRCP: 1st of all there is nothing offered. We haven't asked,neither any proposal of that sort have come from any quarter. So please don't speculate these kind of things pic.twitter.com/smCTZA8JHa — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी आज गृह मंत्री अमित शाह से मिले। गृह मंत्री से मुलाकात के बाद रेड्डी ने कहा, 'मेरी मुलाकात का एजेंडा कल होने वाली नीति आयोग की बैठक को लेकर था। कल हम नीति आयोग के सामने अपना मुद्दा पेश करेंगे जिसकी अध्यक्षता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे।'रेड्डी ने कहा, 'विशेष राज्य के दर्जे पर बात करने के लिए मैंने गृह मंत्री से आज शाम की मुलाकात का समय लिया था। कल होने वाली नीति आयोग की बैठक में भी हम इस मुद्दे आयोग के समक्ष रखेंगे।'रेड्डी की पार्टी को लोकसभा के उपाध्यक्ष पद की पेशकश को लेकर पूछे गए सवाल पर रेड्डी ने कहा, 'ऐसी कोई पेशकश नहीं आई है। न तो इस बारे में हमने कुछ कहा है और न ही ऐसा कोई प्रस्ताव हमें अभी मिला है। इसलिए ऐसी बातों को लेकर कोई कयास न लगाएं।'