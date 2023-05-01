Andhra Pradesh: ग्रामीणों ने YSRCP विधायक शंकर नारायण को गांव में प्रवेश करने से रोका, चप्पलें फेंकी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Villagers prevented former minister and YSRCP MLA from Penukonda, Sankara Narayana, to enter a village in his constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district. Slippers were also thrown towards his convoy. pic.twitter.com/IoR9KpPs9G— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed