आंध्र प्रदेश: रेत की कमी को लेकर जगनमोहन रेड्डी सरकार के खिलाफ चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने शुरू किया उपवास

Andhra Pradesh: Former CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is sitting on a 12-hour long 'Sand deeksha' today in Vijayawada, against the ruling YSR Congress party over the issue of scarcity of sand in the region. pic.twitter.com/NW8llyPymL

N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP: All political parties are fighting against this sand shortage. Ruling party is abusing opposition leaders who demand for sand. We too can abuse, but we are maintaining dignity. Stop abusing us, use that time to provide sand. https://t.co/diypBolB8S pic.twitter.com/UCZR7dcMYY