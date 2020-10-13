आंध्र प्रदेश: पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले में उपद्रवियों ने बीआर आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा को तोड़ा

#AndhraPradesh: A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar vandalised by unknown miscreants in Katrenipadu Village of Razole Mandal in East Godavari District.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
"We will file a case and investigate the matter," says police. pic.twitter.com/SUXhzoWmU8
