शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Andhra Pradesh: In East Godavari district miscreants vandalised BR Ambedkar statue

आंध्र प्रदेश: पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले में उपद्रवियों ने बीआर आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा को तोड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 01:37 PM IST
विज्ञापन
आंबेडकर की मूर्ति तोड़ी गई
आंबेडकर की मूर्ति तोड़ी गई - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले में भारत रत्न और संविधान निर्माता डॉ बीआर आंबेडकर की मूर्ति को तोड़ने का मामला सामने आया है। जिले के रजोले मंडल के कात्रनीपाडु गांव में अज्ञात उपद्रवियों ने बीआर आंबेडकर की एक प्रतिमा को तोड़ दिया है। पुलिस ने कहा है कि वह इस संबंध में एक केस दर्ज करेगी और मामले की जांच की जाएगी। 
विज्ञापन

 
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national br ambedkar east godavari

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बाबा रामदेव जी योग गुरु: हाथी पर योग करते समय योग गुरु रामदेव
Agra

हाथी पर योगा अभ्यास करते समय गिरे योग गुरु रामदेव, वीडियो वायरल

13 अक्टूबर 2020

यूपी के गोंडा में तीन बहनों पर सोते समय तेजाब फेंका: हमले में झुलसी युवती।
Lucknow

यूपी के गोंडा में तीन बहनों पर सोते समय तेजाब फेंका, अस्पताल में भर्ती

13 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus Vaccine
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन पर भारत और डब्ल्यूएचओ ने दी अच्छी खबर, जानें हर अपडेट

13 अक्टूबर 2020

लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए भावुक हुए किम जोंग-उन
World

किम जोंग-उन ने रोते हुए नागरिकों से मांगी माफी, कहा- आपके विश्वास पर खरा नहीं उतरा

13 अक्टूबर 2020

भारत में आज कोरोना मामले (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना पर राहत भरी खबर, देश में नए मामलों में आज बड़ी गिरावट

13 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
दो सप्ताह की बेटी के साथ काम पर लौटीं मोदीनगर की एसडीएम सौम्या पांडेय
Delhi NCR

गोद में दो हफ्ते की बेटी लिए काम पर लौटीं एसडीएम सौम्या, तस्वीरें वायरल, बोलीं- ड्यूटी भी जरूरी

13 अक्टूबर 2020

एबी डिविलियर्स
Cricket News

VIDEO: शारजाह में डिविलियर्स ने स्टेडियम के बाहर लगाए दो छक्के, कार से टकराई गेंद और रुक गया ट्रैफिक

13 अक्टूबर 2020

अर्चना पूरन सिंह और परमीत सेठी
Bollywood

तलाक के बाद टूट चुकी अर्चना पूरन सिंह को मिला था परमीत सेठी का सहारा, रात के 11 बजे पहुंच गए थे शादी करने

13 अक्टूबर 2020

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
Cricket News

IPL 2020: RCB के इन पांच योद्धाओं के आगे ढेर हुई KKR, बैंगलोर ने दर्ज की विशाल जीत

13 अक्टूबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, करण जौहर, एकता कपूर
Bollywood

सुशांत केस: करण और एकता समेत सात हस्तियों को नोटिस, कोर्ट में हाजिर होने का आदेश

13 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited