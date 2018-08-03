शहर चुनें

बेरोजगारों के लिए खुशखबरी, 1000 रुपए प्रति महीने भत्ता देगा ये राज्य, जानिए स्कीम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद, Updated Fri, 03 Aug 2018 03:56 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh decided to pay monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 each youth
अगले साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने बड़ा दांव चला है। 
unemployment jobs chandrababu naidu

