Home ›   India News ›   Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident, At least 4 people feared dead after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam

विशाखापत्तनम में पहाड़ी से नीचे गिरी पर्यटक बस, चार लोगों की मौत की आशंका

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विशाखापत्तनम Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 09:13 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम स्थित अनंतगिरि में एक पर्यटक बस के पहाड़ी से गिर जाने से कम से कम 4 लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। पर्यटक हैदराबाद से आ रहे थे। बचाव अभियान जारी है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
india news national accident andhra pradesh bus accident

