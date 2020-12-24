आंध्र प्रदेश में वाईएसआरसीपी और टीडीपी कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प, कई घायल, धारा 144 लागू

Andhra Pradesh: A clash broke out between YSRCP & TDP workers at Tadipatri, Anantapur today. Few cars were vandalised & few people received minor injuries.
Anantapur District SP B Satya Yesubabu imposes Section 144 in Tadipatri town to maintain law & order situation pic.twitter.com/paokJMaJpQ— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020
