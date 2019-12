भाजपा सांसद का खुलासा, केंद्र के 40 हजार करोड़ बचाने के लिए फडणवीस ने किया सीएम बनने का ड्रामा

Ananth K Hegde,BJP: A CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre.He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena govt comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So it was decided that there should be a drama.Fadnavis became CM&in 15hrs he moved Rs40,000 Cr back to Centre pic.twitter.com/3SNymN1eMQ