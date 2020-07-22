असम: तेल कुएं के पास धमाका, तीन विदेशी विशेषज्ञ घायल

Assam: An explosion occurred near well no.5 of Oil India in Baghjan, Tinsukia. 3 foreign experts at the site injured. They have been rushed to hospital. The incident occurred when operations to douse the fire at Baghjan oil field was going on. The operation has been halted now. https://t.co/d8mzsmwdPc pic.twitter.com/0azjUzRRrR— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020
Oil India Ltd issues statement on blowout in their gas well Assam's Baghjan.— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020
"The 3 experts suffered minor burn injuries while removing a spool from well head...They were released from hospital after dressing of burn injuries. Operations at Baghjan expected to resume tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/agF4jZZfuZ
