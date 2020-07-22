शहर चुनें
Assam News: An explosion occurred near well of Oil India in Baghjan Tinsukia district

असम: तेल कुएं के पास धमाका, तीन विदेशी विशेषज्ञ घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Wed, 22 Jul 2020 05:44 PM IST
असम के तेल कुएं में फिर हुआ विस्फोट
असम के तेल कुएं में फिर हुआ विस्फोट - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
असम के तिनसुकिया स्थित ऑयल इंडिया के तेल के कुएं के पास विस्फोट हुआ है। इस घटना में तीन लोग घायल हुए हैं। इन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। इससे पहले जून की शुरुआत में भी तेल के कुएं में भीषण आग लग गई थी। 
ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड के प्रवक्ता त्रिदीप हजारिका ने बताया कि तिनसुकिया जिले के बागजान में ऑयल इंडिया के कुएं नंबर 5 के पास विस्फोट हुआ है। इस दौरान वहां तीन विदेशी विशेषज्ञ मौजूद थे, जो इस घटना में घायल हो गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि तीनों लोगों को इलाज के लिए ले जाया गया है। 
 
बताया गया है कि यह घटना तब हुई जब बागजान के तेल क्षेत्र में आग बुझाने का काम चल रहा था। फिलहाल ऑपरेशन रुका हुआ है। ऑयल इंडिया ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि तीनों विशेषज्ञों को मामूली चोटें आई हैं। 
 



 
assam oil spill assam oil well

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

