Home ›   India News ›   An earthquake occurred Maharashtra and Tajikistan today

महाराष्ट्र में आए भूकंप के झटके, 2.2 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नासिक Updated Tue, 18 Aug 2020 05:27 PM IST
Earthquake
Earthquake - फोटो : Amar Ujala

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में भी आज भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 2.2 मापी गई। इसका केंद्र नासिक से 88 किलोमीटर था। 
वहीं, ताकिस्तान में आज भूकंप के झटके आए जिसकी तीव्रता 4.3 रही। इसका केंद्र दुशांबे से 299 किमी. दूर था।  



 
earthquake tremors maharashtra tajikistan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

