महाराष्ट्र में आए भूकंप के झटके, 2.2 रही तीव्रता

An earthquake of magnitude 2.2 occurred at 14:54:59 IST, 88 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/NrjOCn3cYd— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3, occurred at 16:43:08 IST today, 299 km South-East of Dushanbe in Tajikistan: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ZSTujzpDQ3— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020
