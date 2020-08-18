महाराष्ट्र में आए भूकंप के झटके, 2.2 रही तीव्रता

An earthquake of magnitude 2.2 occurred at 14:54:59 IST, 88 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/NrjOCn3cYd

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3, occurred at 16:43:08 IST today, 299 km South-East of Dushanbe in Tajikistan: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ZSTujzpDQ3