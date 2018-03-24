शहर चुनें

अमित शाह ने चंद्रबाबू को लिखा पत्र, TDP के NDA से अलग होने के फैसले को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 11:19 AM IST
तेलगू देशम पार्टी के प्रमुख और आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने साफ कर दिया कि वह अब एनडीए के साथ गठबंधन में नहीं रहेंगे। इसके बाद से बीजेपी द्वारा नायडू को मनाने की कवायद जारी है। इसी कड़ी में अमित शाह ने भी चंद्रबाबू नायडू को खत लिखकर, फैसले पर एक बार से विचार करने की गुजारिश की है। अपनी चिट्ठी में उन्होंने लिखा कि तेलगू देशम पार्टी का यह फैसला दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और एक तरफा मालूम पड़ता है। उन्होंने लिखा कि मुझे डर है कि यह फैसला विकास की चिंताओं की बजाय राजनीतिक विचारों द्वारा निर्देशित होता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। 
अपने खत में शाह ने नायडू को एक बार फिर विश्वास दिलाते हुए लिखा कि बीजेपी, सबका साथ सबका विकास के सिद्धांत पर चलने वाली पार्टी है। आंध्र का विकास हमारे राष्ट्र विकास के एजेंडे में शामिल है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने किसी भी वादे को अधूरा नहीं छोड़ेंगे। 




इस चिट्ठी के माध्यम से अमित शाह ने चंद्रबाबू नायडू को उस समय की याद दिलाई जब आंध्र-प्रदेश का विभाजन किया जा रहा था। बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने लिखा कि जब आंध्र प्रदेश के बंटवारे की चर्चा हो रही थी तो भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने ही तेलगू के लोगों के सुरक्षा और विकास के लिए आवाज उठाई थी। उन्होंने याद दिलाते हुए कहा कि जब आपकी पार्टी के पास लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में आवश्यक नंबर नहीं थे तो बीजेपी ने ही आपकी मदद की थी। 

अमित शाह की चिट्ठी से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी चंद्र बाबू नायडू से फोन पर बात कर चुके थे। उनके निवेदन के बावजूद चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने अपने मंत्रियों के इस्तीफे के फैसले को नहीं टाला था। उन्होंने कहा था कि मैं चार साल तक चुप रहा लेकिन अब मेरी चुप्पी आंध्र के लोगों के लिए नाइंसाफी होगी।  

amit shah chandrababu naidu tdp

