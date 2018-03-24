अमित शाह ने चंद्रबाबू को लिखा पत्र, TDP के NDA से अलग होने के फैसले को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण

This decision is both unfortunate & unilateral. It's a decision;I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly & solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns: Amit Shah in a letter to #AndhraPradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on TDP's decision to quit NDA pic.twitter.com/pSnAm01quU— ANI (@ANI) 24 March 2018
24 मार्च 2018