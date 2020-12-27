शहर चुनें
असम: प्रसिद्ध कामाख्या मंदिर पहुंचे गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, आज मणिपुर का भी करेंगे दौरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 10:49 AM IST
असम दौरे पर पहुंचे अमित शाह
असम दौरे पर पहुंचे अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह असम दौरे पर हैं। राज्य में उनके आगमन से सियासी हलचल तेज हो गई है। इसकी वजह राज्य में अगले साल होने वाले चुनाव हैं। असम में भाजपा की सरकार है। ऐसे में भाजपा की चुनौती अपना गढ़ बचाने की है। इसी कड़ी में गृह मंत्री ने राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हिमंत बिस्व सरमा के साथ रविवार को गुवाहाटी के कामाख्या मंदिर के दर्शन किए। वे रविवार को मणिपुर का दौरा भी करेंगे।
india news national amit shah sarbananda sonowal himanta biswa sarma kamakhya temple assam visit

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

