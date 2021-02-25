असम में लंबे समय तक रही कांग्रेस, लेकिन भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न मोदी सरकार ने दिया: शाह

There was Congress govt for such a long time but nobody gave Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika. PM Narendra Modi gave Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika who provided a distinct position to our music before the entire world: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Karbi Anglong, Assam pic.twitter.com/0QyFnCEAXF— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021
