India News

असम में लंबे समय तक रही कांग्रेस, लेकिन भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न मोदी सरकार ने दिया: शाह

Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी
Updated Thu, 25 Feb 2021 06:11 PM IST
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह बुधवार को असम के करबी आंगलोंग में थे। यहां उन्होंने एक जनसभा को संबोधित किया। शाह ने कहा कि राज्य में लंबे समय तक कांग्रेस की सरकार रही लेकिन किसी ने भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न देने का काम नहीं किया। शाह ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भूपेन हजारिका को भारत रत्न दिया। हजारिका ने पूरी दुनिया में हमारे संगीत को एक बेहतरीन मुकाम उपलब्ध कराया है। अमित शाह इस दौरान नगांव में श्रीमंत शंकरदेव की जन्मस्थली बरदोवा सतरा भी पहुंचे थे।
india news national assam amit shah karbi anglong bhupen hazarika assam assembly election 2021

