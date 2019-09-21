शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Amit Shah is holding meeting with Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, via video conferencing

भाजपा शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों संग बैठक कर रहे हैं अमित शाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 01:47 PM IST
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह पार्टी मुख्यालय में वीडियो कांफ्रेसिंग के जरिए भाजपा शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ बैठक कर रहे हैं। इस कांफ्रेंस में भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और केंद्रीय मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और अनुराग ठाकुर भी मौजूद हैं।
विज्ञापन

घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा
Lucknow

यूपी की 11 सीटों पर उपचुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी, 21 को वोटिंग 24 अक्टूबर को जारी होगा परिणाम

21 सितंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में विधानसभा चुनावों की तारीख का एलान
India News

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान, 21 अक्तूबर को मतदान, 24 अक्तूबर को आएंगे नतीजे

21 सितंबर 2019

bjp
Lucknow

यूपी उपचुनाव: भाजपा में टिकट के लिए एक अनार सौ बीमार जैसे हालात, जल्द घोषित होंगे प्रत्याशी

21 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
आत्मदाह का प्रयास करती नेत्री को बचाते लोग
Meerut

भाजपा नेत्री ने देवबंद विधायक पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, आवास पर किया आत्मदह का प्रयास

21 सितंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में भी लागू होगा एनआरसी, दूसरे देशों के लोगों को बिना अनुमति के यहां रहने का हक नहीं: खट्टर

21 सितंबर 2019

पहलवान बबीता फोगाट
Chandigarh

मैंने किए, लोग भी आएं और भाजपा से जुड़कर पीएम मोदी के हाथ मजबूत करें: पहलवान बबीबा फोगाट

21 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
amit shah jp nadda anurag thakur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विधानसभा चुनाव
India News

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में 21 अक्टूबर को होगा मतदान, 24 अक्टूबर को घोषित होंगे नतीजे

21 सितंबर 2019

किसानों के आंदोलन से गाजीपुर फ्लाईओवर जाम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसानों का मोर्चा, 11 प्रतिनिधि कृषि मंत्रालय रवाना, गाजीपुर फ्लाईओवर पर जाम

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

पाठक ने पूछा किसे मानते हैं दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत लड़की, ऋतिक का ये जवाब कर देगा हैरान

21 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पीड़ित छात्रा का चौंकाने वाला बयान, कहा-मैं कार्रवाई से संतुष्ट नहीं

21 सितंबर 2019

इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन
India News

चंद्रयान-2 से आगे बढ़ा इसरो, अब भारत के इस बड़े मिशन की तैयारी में जुटे वैज्ञानिक

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood

इस कारण करीना कपूर ने शाहिद को छोड़ थामा था सैफ का हाथ, ये हीरोइन थी वजह!

21 सितंबर 2019

Rimi Sen
Bollywood

'हंगामा' मचाकर बॉलीवुड से गायब हो गईं ये एक्ट्रेस, अब इस तरह बिता रही हैं जिंदगी

21 सितंबर 2019

Rafale
World

भारत को मिला पहला राफेल लड़ाकू विमान, धनोआ बोले- पाक ने हमें कम आंका

21 सितंबर 2019

Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood

क्यों हुआ था सैफ अली खान और अमृता सिंह का तलाक, पूर्व पत्नी पर लगाए थे ऐसे-ऐसे आरोप

21 सितंबर 2019

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood

जब सैफ और अमृता की शादी में पहुंची थीं 12 साल की करीना, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ था?

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम की सिफारिश, जस्टिस कुरैशी बनेंगे त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि जस्टिस अकील कुरैशी को पदोन्नति देकर मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट का चीफ जस्टिस बनाने का फैसला कॉलेजियम ने ले लिया है।

21 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
India News

मोहन भागवत 24 सितंबर को दिल्ली में संघ की विचारधारा पर विदेशी मीडिया से करेंगे चर्चा

21 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

डीके शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका पर अदालत ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला

21 सितंबर 2019

विधानसभा चुनाव
India News

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में 21 अक्टूबर को होगा मतदान, 24 अक्टूबर को घोषित होंगे नतीजे

21 सितंबर 2019

चुनाव आचार संहिता
India News

क्या होती है आदर्श आचार संहिता, महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में हुई लागू

21 सितंबर 2019

चुनाव आयोग
India News

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान, 21 अक्टूबर को वोट तो 24 में आएंगे नतीजे

21 सितंबर 2019

TV MohanDas Pai
India News

हर राज्य के लिए अलग हो कौशल विकास नीति, किसानों को भी मिले मानद उपाधि: टीवी मोहनदास पाई

21 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने म्यांमार के जहाज को पकड़ा है
India News

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल को कार निकोबार द्वीप समूह में मिला म्यामांर का संदिग्ध जहाज

21 सितंबर 2019

वायरल वीडियो
India News

चालान काटने पर दो युवकों ने की पुलिसकर्मी की पिटाई, फाड़ दी वर्दी

21 सितंबर 2019

राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ वीसी से मिलने पहुंचे
India News

जाधवपुर विश्वविद्याल के कुलपति से मिले पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़

21 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान, 21 अक्टूबर को वोट तो 24 में आएंगे नतीजे

शनिवार को चुनाव आयोग ने महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान कर दिया है। दोनों राज्यों में 21 अक्टूबर को मतदान होगा जबकि 24 अक्टूबर को नतीजे आएंगे।

21 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:10

एरिया 51 में अमेरिकी एयर फोर्स से क्यों पंगा ले रहे लोग

21 सितंबर 2019

वायरल वीडियो 1:09

चालान काटने पर दो युवकों ने की पुलिसकर्मी की पिटाई, फाड़ दी वर्दी

21 सितंबर 2019

प्रस्थानम रिव्यू 1:27

संजय दत्त की फिल्म प्रस्थानम को मिली दर्शकों की तारीफ, मनीषा कोइराला भी आईं पसंद

21 सितंबर 2019

द जोया फैक्टर रिव्यू 1:40

रिलीज के बाद फिल्म द जोया फैक्टर को मिला मिलाजुला रिस्पॉन्स, दुलकर सलमान की एक्टिंग ने मोहा मन

21 सितंबर 2019

Related

बहू की पिटाई करते हैदराबाद हाईकोर्ट के पूर्व जज
India News

दहेज के लिए हैदराबाद हाईकोर्ट के पूर्व जज करते हैं बहू की पिटाई

21 सितंबर 2019

Bhure lal EPCA
India News

भारत में जलवायु 'आपातकाल' के हालात, सख्ती से लागू हों कानूनः भूरेलाल

21 सितंबर 2019

NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

तमिलनाडु: संदिग्ध आईएसआईएस ठिकानों पर एनआईए की छापेमारी, हिरासत में एक व्यक्ति

21 सितंबर 2019

इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन
India News

चंद्रयान-2 से आगे बढ़ा इसरो, अब भारत के इस बड़े मिशन की तैयारी में जुटे वैज्ञानिक

21 सितंबर 2019

रो खन्ना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत-अमेरिकी कांग्रेसमैन ने भारत को नाटो के बराबर दर्जा देने की वकालत की

21 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पांच जजों की स्थाई संवैधानिक पीठ जल्द, महत्वपूर्ण मामलों की करेगी सुनवाई

21 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited