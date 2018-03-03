I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to BJP. This is the victory of PM @narendramodi’s politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of North-Eastern region of India.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 3 March 2018
चुनावी नतीजों के देखते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की विदेश यात्रा पर निशाना साधा है।
3 मार्च 2018