अमित शाह ने की कांग्रेस को सत्ता से हटाने की अपील, बोले- सरकार आई तो मेघालय बनेगा मॉडल राज्य

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिलांग Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 10:29 PM IST
भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने शुक्रवार को मेघालय के लोगों के सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाने की अपील करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेसियों ने विकास के मद में मिलने वाले धन से अपनी जेबें भरी हैं। उन्होंने भरोसा दिया कि भाजपा अगर सत्ता में आई तो पांच साल में इसे एक मॉडल राज्य बना देगी। वे यहां पत्रकारों से बात कर रहे थे। इससे पहले शाह ने ईस्ट जयंतिया हिल्स जिले के जोवाई में भाजपा की एक चुनावी रैली को भी संबोधित किया। भाजपा राज्य की 60 में से 47 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है।
शाह ने दावा किया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के कामकाज की वजह से अब पूर्वोत्तर के लोगों में भाजपा की स्वीकार्यता बढ़ रही है। अरुणाचल प्रदेश, असम व मणिपुर में तो पार्टी की सरकार है ही, इस बार नगालैंड व त्रिपुरा में भी भाजपा ही सरकार बनाएगी। उन्होंने राज्य सरकार पर मेघालय में विकास की दिशा में कोई काम नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया।

