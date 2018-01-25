अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think karni sena is wrong to oppose on Padmavati film

अमर उजाला पोल: लोगों की राय, पद्मावत फिल्म को लेकर करणी सेना का विरोध सही नहीं 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 08:04 PM IST
Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think karni sena is wrong to oppose on Padmavati film
अमर उजाला ऑनलाइन पोल
पद्मावत फिल्म पर पिछले तीन महीनों से चल रहा विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। इसी विवाद को देखते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फिल्म का शुरुआती नाम 'पद्मावती' को बदलकर पद्मावत कर दिया और देशभर में एक साथ 25 जनवरी को फिल्म को रिलीज करने का आदेश दे चुका है। लेकिन इसके बावजूद करनी सेना के लोग फिल्म को न रिलीज करने के लिए लगातार हंगामा मचाए हुए है।

गौरतलब है कि बुधवार (24 जनवरी) को देर शाम गुरुग्राम में कुछ अराजक लोगों ने एक स्कूल बस में पथराव और तोड़फोड़ की थी, जिसमें दो बच्चे घायल भी हुए थे। हालांकि गुरुवार को 18 आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस मामले की पूरे देश में ‌न‌िंदा होने के बाद करणी सेना ने इस हमले से खुद को अलग करते हुए कहा है क‌ि यह उनके कार्यकर्ताओं ने नहीं क‌िया।

इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'क्या आपको लगता है पद्मावत फिल्म को लेकर करणी सेना का विरोध सही है?'

RELATED

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 3,703 वोट मिले। इनमें 59.3 फीसदी (2,196 वोट) पाठकों ने असहमति जताते हुए माना कि पद्मावत फिल्म को लेकर करणी सेना का विरोध सही नहीं है, जबकि 40.7 फीसदी (1,507 वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में सहमति जताते हुए कहा कि पद्मावत फिल्म को लेकर करणी सेना का विरोध सही है।  
india news news in hindi latest hindi news amar ujala poll online poll karni sena padmaavat padmaavat controversy

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

WEF: Ten years to re-train IT professionals, including TCS and Infosys
Europe

WEF: दस साल आईटी पेशेवरों को फिर से ट्रेनिंग देने की योजना, टीसीएस और इनफोसिस भी शामिल

25 जनवरी 2018

Population control law: Two ministers tantalize on issue
India News

जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून पर सरकार में ही दो सुर, दो मंत्री भी आमने-सामने

24 जनवरी 2018

NGT said that Led PVC should stay in pipe alert

एनजीटी ने कहा कि लेड युक्त पीवीसी पाइप में रहनी चाहिए चेतावनी 

25 जनवरी 2018

IIT specialist will teach BTech students in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal
National

यूपी, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल में बीटेक छात्रों को आईआईटी विशेषज्ञ पढ़ाएंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

hritik roshan grandfather j omprakash birthday celebrate with sussanne khan
Bollywood

जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में दोबारा बंध सकते हैं ऋतिक, शेयर की तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

25 जनवरी 2018

B'day Special: Team india top players cheteshwar pujara celebrate 30 birthday
Cricket News

B'day Spcl: सदमे के बाद भी पुजारा ने क्रिकेट से मुंह नहीं मोड़ा, आज हैं 'द वॉल' नाम से मशहूर

25 जनवरी 2018

PIO beat robbers from cardboard boxes in UK
Rest of World

ब्रिटेन में पीआईओ ने कॉर्डबोर्ड बक्सों से लुटेरों को मार भगाया

25 जनवरी 2018

Scientists have rebuilt the faces of nine thousand years old Greek teenager
Rest of World

नौ हजार साल पुरानी ग्रीक किशोरी के चेहरे को वैज्ञानिकों ने दोबारा बनाया

25 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone most challenging role in film padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए सबसे मुश्किल था 'पद्मावत' का ये सीन, शूट होने में लगे कई दिन

25 जनवरी 2018

these are the countries where anyone can dream of living
Stress Management

जानिए, कौन से हैं दुनिया के वो 6 देश जहां रहना किसी का भी हो सकता है ख़्वाब?

25 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Man taking selfie video in front of speeding train lands him in hospital
India News

इस सेल्फी ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

हैदराबाद में एक शख्स तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन के सामने सेल्फी ले रहा था जिसकी वजह से उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा।

25 जनवरी 2018

Need to give equal importance to the girl says President Ram Nath Kovind
India News

बेटियों को भी बेटों की तरह देने होंगे समान अवसरः राष्ट्रपति

25 जनवरी 2018

film padmaavat release issue live updates karni sena activities protest
India News

LIVE: पद्मावत के विरोध में आत्मदाह की कोशिश, अखिलेश बोले- हिंसा करने वाले BJP कार्यकर्ता

25 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat film Ruckus continue, bjp congress leader gives statement against film
India News

पद्मावत: विरोध में उतरे दिग्विजय-वीके सिंह, ओवैसी बोले- 56 इंच का सीना केवल मुस्लिमों के लिए है?

25 जनवरी 2018

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah piloted his jumbo jet to New Delhi
India News

ब्रुनेई के सुल्तान खुद प्लेन उड़ाकर पहुंचे दिल्ली, महंगी गाड़ियों का भी रखते हैं शौक

25 जनवरी 2018

Chidambaram hits out at PM for mob violence
India News

चिदंबरम का करारा हमला, अहमदाबाद जल रहा था और मोदी दुनिया के व्यापारियों को भारत बुला रहे थे

25 जनवरी 2018

A New Hampshire city man biting police dog in US, arrested
India News

शख्स ने कुत्ते को काटा, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

25 जनवरी 2018

Tehseen Poonawalla filed Contempt petition against Karni Sena members in Supreme Court
India News

पद्मावत: 4 राज्‍यों और करणी सेना के खिलाफ SC में अवमानना का केस दाखिल, सोमवार को सुनवाई

25 जनवरी 2018

Now Muslims are changing religion in Maharashtra, Mostly Hindu
India News

महाराष्ट्र में अब मुसलमान भी कर रहे हैं धर्म परिवर्तन, सबसे ज्यादा बने हिंदू

25 जनवरी 2018

SC Said on Aadhaar, Need to maintain balance between citizens right and national interest
India News

आधार मामले पर SC ने कहा- सरकारी योजनाओं और नागरिकों के अधिकार के बीच संतुलन जरूरी

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

‘पद्मावत’ पर बोले सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, नहीं बननी चाहिए ऐसी फिल्में

‘पद्मावत’ विवाद पर बोलते हुए बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने कहा कि इस तरह की फिल्में नहीं बनानी चाहिए।

25 जनवरी 2018

Rjd chief Lalu yadav convicted in third case of fodder scam, bjp said rjd decision is not surprising 3:22

चारा घोटाला केस में लालू को जेल, सुशील मोदी ने ली चुटकी

25 जनवरी 2018

SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON will appear on 31 january 3:10

31 जनवरी को नजर आएगा ‘सुपर ब्लू ब्लड मून’, यहां जानें खासियत

25 जनवरी 2018

Obese children are likely to die early than healthy peers, says study 1:10

सावधान: अगर आपके परिवार में कोई मोटा बच्चा है तो जरूर देखें ये खबर

25 जनवरी 2018

Lalu Prasad Yadav found guilty in third fodder scam case, five year jail 3:46

चारा घोटाले के तीसरे केस में भी नपे लालू, पांच साल की सजा, 10 लाख का जुर्माना

24 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Amar ujala Poll: After PM Modi speech in Davos foreign companies will change the vies Against India
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: दावोस में PM मोदी के भाषण के बाद विदेशी कंपनियों का भारत के प्रति नजरिया बदलेगा

24 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: One Nation One Election policy will improve country political system
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: लोकसभा-विधानसभा चुनाव साथ कराने से देश की राजनीतिक व्यवस्‍था में सुधार आएगा

23 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: other political parties will learn from action against AAP MLAs disqualification
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: 'आप' के खिलाफ आयोग की कार्रवाई से सबक लेंगी दूसरी राजनीतिक पार्टियां

22 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Foreign Fast Pitches Is Still Biggest Weakness Of Indian Cricket Team
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: तेज पिचें आज भी टीम इंडिया की बड़ी कमजोरी

18 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Muslims will get the benefit of Haj Subsidy Withdrawn
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: हज सब्सिडी खत्‍म करने का फायदा मुस्लिमों को मिलेगा

17 जनवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think Politics is not appropriate in matters of Supreme Court
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मामलों में राजनीति करना उचित नहीं

14 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.