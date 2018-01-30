अपना शहर चुनें

अमर उजाला पोल: जनता की राय, लोकलुभावन हो सकता है आगामी बजट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 08:36 PM IST
Amar ujala Poll: Voters Think In view of upcoming elections this year Budget 2018 will be populist
जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद मोदी सरकार अपना पहला आम बजट 1 फरवरी को संसद में पेश करेगी। बताते चलें कि अगले साल आम चुनाव होने हैं इसलिए माना जा रहा है कि इस बार का बजट लोकलुभावन हो सकता है। मालूम हो कि इसी बजट में रेल बजट भी शामिल रहेगा।

इस बजट से आम आदमी को काफी उम्मीदें हैं, जिन्हें पूरा करना इस बार सरकार की प्राथमिकता में रहेगा। इसमें वेतनभोगी वर्ग से लेकर के किसान, युवा, व्यापारी वर्ग, रियल एस्टेट, गृहणी और कामकाजी महिलाएं, बच्चे और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों की उम्मीदों पर यह बजट कितना खरा उतरेगा, यह तो एक फरवरी को वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के बजट भाषण में ही पता चलेगा। 

इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'क्या आगामी चुनावों के मद्देनजर इस साल का बजट लोकलुभावन हो सकता है?'

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 2,593 वोट मिले। इनमें 69.73 फीसदी (1,808 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि आगामी चुनावों के मद्देनजर इस साल का बजट लोकलुभावन हो सकता है, जबकि 23.91 फीसदी (620 वोट) पाठकों ने सवाल के जवाब में असहमति जताते हुए कहा कि इस साल का बजट लोकलुभावन नहीं होगा । वहीं 6.36 फीसदी (165 वोट) पाठकों ने इस मुद्दे पर कोई राय जाहिर करने में असमर्थता जताई।
